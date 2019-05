× Five people shot in early Sunday morning shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis City Police Department is investigation a shooting with five victims. The incident took place at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday at Union and Northland.

Of the victims, 3 are men and 2 are women. Victims have been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Homicide has been requested, but it is not known how many of the victims were killed at this time.