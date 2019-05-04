Maximum Security finishes first at Kentucky Derby

Posted 6:19 pm, May 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:14PM, May 4, 2019

Maximum Security, ridden by Luis Saez, finished first Saturday in the 145th Kentucky Derby at Louisville’s Churchill Downs.

“This was my dream. I just feel so glad,” Saez told race broadcaster NBC.

Saez said the horse had a good race until he got to the home stretch and the noise of the crowd of 150,729 fans unnerved the horse.

“He started getting a little bit scared,” Saez said. “But then I grabbed him and I controlled him. And I kept fighting because I know he’s a real fighter.”.

Maximum Security is trained by Jason Servis.

Country House finished second and Code of Honor was third.

There were 19 horses in the field on a rainy day. The track conditions were listed as sloppy.

The next race in the Triple Crown series is May 18 — the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, is June 8 at Belmont Park.

By Steve Almasy, CNN

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.