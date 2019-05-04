× Maximum Security finishes first at Kentucky Derby

Maximum Security, ridden by Luis Saez, finished first Saturday in the 145th Kentucky Derby at Louisville’s Churchill Downs.

“This was my dream. I just feel so glad,” Saez told race broadcaster NBC.

Saez said the horse had a good race until he got to the home stretch and the noise of the crowd of 150,729 fans unnerved the horse.

“He started getting a little bit scared,” Saez said. “But then I grabbed him and I controlled him. And I kept fighting because I know he’s a real fighter.”.

Maximum Security is trained by Jason Servis.

Country House finished second and Code of Honor was third.

There were 19 horses in the field on a rainy day. The track conditions were listed as sloppy.

The next race in the Triple Crown series is May 18 — the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, is June 8 at Belmont Park.