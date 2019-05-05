× Blues Face Stars and Elimination in Game Six

Saturday was the Blues day to focus on Game Six. They face elimination on Sunday in Dallas, Texas. Fox 2 Sports talked with several players before the team departed for Dallas. They all agreed it will take their best effort to keep this series going, but Blues players also conveyed how well their team plays on the raod.

The Blues trail the Stars in the best of seven series three games to two. if the Blues win Game 6, the seventh and deciding game would be played back here in St. Louis on Tuesday, May 7.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate and Fox Sports Midwest hockey analyst Andy Strickland look back at what went wrong in the Blues Game 5 loss to the Stars. They also discussed the keys to avoiding elimination in Game 6 down in Dallas on Sunday against the Stars.