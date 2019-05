CLARKSVILLE, MO – Tom Bankhead Saturday stood on top of a dike he constructed around his mid-19th century home breathing a sigh of relief as the flooding Mississippi River has spared his home for now. The home was built in the 1840s and is one of the oldest in Clarksville.

Bankhead and his wife have been through several floods in Clarksville over the past 25 years.

The river crested on Saturday at 35.9 feet, making it the 4th worst flood in the city’s history.