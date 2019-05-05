× Eighth-grade football phenom shot to death at party in Venice

VENICE, Ill. – East St. Louis School District released a statement Sunday morning that a few of their students were shot at a house party in Venice, IL on Saturday night.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch, one of the students shot and killed was Jaylon McKenzie, an eighth-grader at Central Junior High in Belleville. McKenzie was recently featured in Sports Illustrated as one of their top six teen athletes in the country.

The district says that few details are clear at this point and request space and time for them to appropriately grieve and come to terms with this latest impact of violence. They will provide crisis teams at their schools in the upcoming days.