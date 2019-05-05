× Flooding closes part of Truman Boulevard in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – Authorities have closed part of Truman Boulevard south of Premier Parkway Sunday. The closure is due to flooding.

Motorist exiting I-370 can access areas south of Premier Parkway, I-70 by using a detour route from Premier Parkway to Executive Centre Parkway to Ehlmann Road. Signs have been posted to show the detour route.

Motorist are encouraged to be aware of wildlife escaping the flooding by crossing I-370.

Additionally, 370 Lakeside Park has been closed due to flooding.

Updates on flooding in the St. Peters area can be found on the City of St. Peters website.