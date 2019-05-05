Four people injured in separate Sunday morning shootings

The St. Louis City Police Department reports four people injured in three shootings early Sunday morning.

At approximately 12 a.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old man was shot in the leg while playing basketball at Fox Park at Ohio and Victor streets. Police haven’t released any other information about this shooting at this time.

A few minutes later, around 12:20 a.m., a man arrived to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. This incident occurred at Dressell and Brennan.

A little after 1 a.m., a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound. The incident happened at 100 Morgan Street. He was conscious and breathing. Another woman also arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. The woman was involved in an accident on North Grand and Page after the shooting and was then taken to the hospital.

