Illinois lawmakers to consider new teacher testing methods

Posted 8:40 am, May 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:39AM, May 5, 2019

Apple on top of actual school text books from the 1920s and 1930s. Empty Blackboard in background.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Two bills are pending in the Illinois General Assembly that would pause or permanently eliminate a basic skills test for new teachers that some officials say has contributed to a statewide educator shortage.

The State Journal-Register reports that starting June 30, the Illinois State Board of Education will put the Test of Academic Proficiency on hold as the agency considers alternative solutions to evaluate prospective teachers. The current test has a 25% pass rate.

A lobbyist for the state Board of Education says the agency has taken an impartial position on the bills.

Sponsor Rep. Sue Scherer says her bill would halt testing until 2025. Scherer says people of color are at a disadvantage because the basic skills exam doesn’t factor in life experiences or cultural differences.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.