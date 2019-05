Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The 10th annual Infliction Addiction Art Show and Motorcycle Display is taking place at the Arlington event center in Desoto on Saturday, May 18th, Armed Forces Day. This event benefits Canines in Crisis pups, a non profit organization and no kill shelter for companion animals.

Infliction Addiction Art Show & Motorcycle Display

Arlington Event Center

1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

$10 donation per person, $15 per couple