Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The fast-rising Mississippi River is nearing levels that haven't been seen since the historic 1993 flood. And the flooding isn't sparing parts of downtown St. Louis.

Flood gates have closed as the Mississippi River continues to swell.

The river is expected to crest early Monday morning at nearly 12 feet above flood stage which could put it into the top five of all time.

Fox 2/News 11's Michelle Madaras has the latest on the flood watch from downtown St. Louis.