Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident on I-44

PACIFIC, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on I-44 at Pacific, Missouri. The accident occurred on the off-ramp just after 8 pm on Sunday night.

Authorities tell Fox 2/News 11 that a motorcyclist traveling eastbound on I-44 struck the rear of a semi-tractor trailer.

Traffic is moving slowly through the area as an accident reconstruction team conducts an investigation.