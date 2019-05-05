× North Carolina K-9 officer shot and killed in routine traffic stop

A police officer was fatally shot during a routine traffic stop in Mooresville, North Carolina, late Saturday, and the suspect later died by suicide, the police department said.

K-9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon, 32, “was transported from the scene but later died from his injuries,” the Mooresville Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect fled and was later found in an apartment near where the shooting happened. By the time police entered the apartment, the suspect was dead from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the release said.

The department didn’t give any details on the suspect or why Sheldon had made the stop just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Sheldon had been with the police department for six years.