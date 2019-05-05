TKO: The Blues Had Several Surprises

Posted 10:45 pm, May 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46PM, May 5, 2019

The Blues had several surprises in their Game  6 win over Dallas.   The great pass by Oskar Sundquist, and not only Sammy Blais in the lineup, but in the stat sheet.  TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion) takes a closer look at how it all came together.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.