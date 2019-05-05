Trauma first aid training hosted by Shaw Neighborhood Ownership Model

ST. LOUIS – The Shaw Neighborhood Ownership Model (Shaw NOM) is hosting a trauma first aid training in partnership with Stop the Bleed STL. Trauma First aid includes the skills and equipment that allows community members to act as first responders when someone is hurt, giving aid at the scene before help arrives.
Stop the Bleed STL Trauma First Aid Training, hosted by the Shaw Neighborhood Ownership Model
Thursday, May 9th, at 6:00 p.m.
The Wild Carrot Event Space
3901 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63110
For more information, visit: www.shawnom.org www.stopthebleedstl.org.