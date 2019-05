× Blues ready for Stars and Game 7

The Blues spent Monday making final game plans for tomorrow’s Game 7 match up against the Dallas Stars. The winner goes to the Western Conference Finals of the NHL playoffs.

Fox 2 Sports Director has some Blues Game 7 history and reporter Charlie Marlow has the Blues locker room report before this must win game.

The Stars did announce that goalie Ben Bishop and St. Louis native will play in Game 7. Bishop was injured by a hard slap shot by the Blues Colton Parayko in the third period of Game 6 on Sunday.