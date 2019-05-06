× Expectant mother loses pregnancy following collision in Mascoutah

MASCOUTAH, Ill. – A pregnant woman lost her unborn child following a collision over the weekend.

According to Capt. Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4 at the intersection of Jefferson and Brickyard roads in Mascoutah.

Sheriff’s deputies found a 2009 Jeep Liberty and a 2013 Nissan Maxima had both gone off the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the Maxima, 31-year-old Brenton Tinsley, suffered head injuries and was airlifted to SLU Hospital. His wife, 31-year-old Elizabeth Tinsley, was rushed to Memorial Hospital in Shiloh and later transferred to a St. Louis-area hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Elizabeth Tinsley was 7 months pregnant at the time of the accident, Fleshren said. Doctors managed to save her life but not the fetus.

Deputies determined the Tinsleys were traveling eastbound on Jefferson Road as they approached the intersection. They were struck on the driver’s side by the Jeep Liberty, driven by 19-year-old Timothy Junius.

Fleshren said there is no stop sign for Jefferson but there is one for Brickyard. Detectives believe Junius did not stop at the stop sign.

Junius was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Shiloh for evaluation and was released. Fleshren said the sheriff’s department is continuing its investigation and is awaiting lab results before considering any possible charges.