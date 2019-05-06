Inmates volunteer to fill sandbags to help with Lincoln County flooding

WINFIELD, Mo. – Inmates are volunteering to fill sandbags in Lincoln County to help protect the area from flooding. Police say that they’re helping to reinforce levees in Winfield. The Mississippi River is expected to crest in the area Tuesday.
