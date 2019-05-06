Letter from Prince Charles marks 50th anniversary of Churchill museum in Fulton

Posted 2:19 pm, May 6, 2019, by

US President Harry S. Truman introduces his guest speaker, British statesman Winston Churchill, at Westminster College Fulton, Missouri. Churchill went on to make his famous 'Iron Curtain' speech. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

FULTON, Mo. (AP) – A letter from the Prince of Wales highlights the 50th anniversary of a mid-Missouri museum honoring Winston Churchill.

Members of the families of Churchill and President Harry Truman were among the hundreds of people attending weekend activities at America’s National Churchill Museum on the campus of Westminster College in Fulton.

The museum honors the place where Churchill delivered his famous “Iron Curtain” speech in 1946. The museum opened May 7, 1969, after the London church St. Mary the Virgin Aldermanbury was moved stone-by-stone to Fulton.

The phrase “Iron Curtain” described the separation of Eastern Europe that was under Soviet Union rule.

Prince Charles, in a letter read at a gala on Saturday, noted the museum as the “remarkable and highly appropriate memorial” for the famous speech.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.