Levee failures in St. Charles County have residents on edge

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - Some residents in St. Charles County say flood levels jumped dramatically on Monday leaving some to wonder if the rising water was the result of levee failures in St. Charles.

“This year it’s pretty bad,” said Charles Miller. He lives near Kampville in an area prone to flooding. “It’s starting to remind me of 93.”

Miller parked his car on the side of Dwyer Road so he could take a boat to his house which is surrounded by water. Flooding has not reached record levels, but Monday’s rising water did prompt some residents to prepare. Shane Warth and his wife left work early to check on their home on Dwyer Road.

“If it does come up, we can get out quick. I can get some people here, we can throw things in a U-Haul and get out of here,” said Warth.

He says his family watches flood projections closely but adds those projections can change when more rain starts to fall. He hopes the worst is over even though there is rain in the forecast this week.