Make a Wish Foundation visits Ballwin, MO to grant a wish

May 6, 2019

The Make a Wish Foundation has been making wishes come true for children with critical illnesses since 1980. On Monday, the Make a Wish Missouri and Kansas team came to Ballwin, MO on Monday to surprise a special, young boy.

Patrick was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in October of 2018. His dream was to go to Jackson Hole, Wyoming on a family fishing trip and wish granter, Ashley, brought Patrick on stage at his school for a special announcement.

His wish was coming true!

“I’m so thankful for Make a Wish, people that donate, and everyone that goes out of their way to make this happen,” says Patrick’s father, Eric.

KTVI and KPLR were proud sponsors of the recent Make a Wish Walk that raised over $930,000, allowing at least 93 wishes to be granted locally. To help make wishes come true for children, visit http://mokan.wish.org to donate, volunteer, or refer a child with a critical illness.

