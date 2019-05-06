Mayor confident Kimmswick will escape flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIMMSWICK, Mo. – While many small Mississippi River towns are worried about flooding, restaurants and retail shops in Kimmswick say they are open for business as residents in are confident they’ll stay dry.

The river is expected to crest at 41.6 feet. The levee protecting Kimmswick is built to withstand a river level of 46 feet.

Mayor Phil Stang says the concern is more rain in the forecast. If the river level starts going higher than 46 feet, they will build onto this particular levee.

"The city is completely open. We would not let people in if it wasn't safe so all the shops will be open tomorrow," Mayor Stang said.

Most shops and restaurants are closed on Monday but plan to be open Tuesday.

"I am completely 100 percent confident the boys that built this (levee). I have confidence in them and I`ve lived here for over five years and it`s not even close to what it was in 2015," said Danny Batterton, chef at The Blue Owl Restaurant.

The streets in this quaint town are dry but a couple of roads leading into Kimmswick are partially covered by water.

A section of Highway K and Windsor Harbor Road are closed, leaving Montebello Road as the main route into town.

"Definitely something big to look at but I'm not worried about it. (The levee) definitely holds back plenty of water. These guys have been building levees since I can remember," said Mike Robinson, owner of Smokee Robinson's Cajun Smokehouse. "I'm 39 and it's never failed before so I'm totally confident in what they have going on here."