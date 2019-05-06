Pet of the Week: Maggie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Maggie is a 12-year-old domestic shorthair cat. She's diabetic and requires insulin shots every 12 hours and is on a special diet.

Maggie is an absolute gem of a cat and is a very sweet and loving companion. She's a total lap cat and is quite content cuddling with anyone that will let her.

She would do best in a calm home since she's an older gal who loves her quiet nap time.

You can visit Maggie at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.