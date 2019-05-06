‘Play Gloria’ Watch the Blues official music video for the playoff rally song

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Blues now have an official music video for their unofficial playoff rally song. “Play Gloria” is an anthem that many St. Louis hockey fans are saying during home games. The Laura Branigan song that was top of the charts for 36 weeks in 1982 is given a re-awakening with every win and some family fun for this musical quartet having a blast during this quest for a Stanley Cup.

The team posted this message to social media Monday:

“We’ve been playing Gloria around the office so much, our staff decided it was only appropriate that we create our own music video.”

It certainly looks like the Blues staff had a blast making this video. It is a lot of fun to watch too. Don’t forget to turn up the volume when you click play.