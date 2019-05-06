Rainy week worries people who live along Mississippi River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Mississippi River is expected to crest Monday near St. Louis Riverfront. The river is predicted to crest at 41.2 feet, which is 11 feet above flood stage.

Officials are watching the forecast closely because more rain is possible in the area this week. The river has already crested at many of the hardest-hit towns, but the wet forecast is a concern.

Officials believe that the river may have broken a levee wall near the Chouteau Island intake facility, which is near Granite City. Now they are urging about 300,000 customers across the metro-east to conserve water.

The conservation order covers Illinois American Water customers in Belleville, East St. Louis, Granite City, Madison, Venice, Centerville, Brooklyn, Fairmont City, Sauget, Shiloh, Washington Park, Allerton, Cahokia and Swansea.

National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick Walsh says 1-to-3 inches of rain is possible this week.

If that forecast holds up, there will be a second crest on the river making this the eighth highest crest in history.

The floods are blamed on four deaths, three in Missouri and one in Indiana.