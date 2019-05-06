STL Moms – Changes to the Maintenance and Custody Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you are a divorced there are a couple of bills in Missouri House of Representatives that seems on its way to becoming law

One that would significantly change the types of physical custody awards available to parents and courts and another bill before the Missouri General Assembly seeks to bring more structure to awards of maintenance.

Attorney Jonathan Marks of The Marks Law Firm joined FOX 2 to discuss how the new bill would put some limits on maintenance awards, and the types of physical custody awards to parents.