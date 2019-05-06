The one wine event you don’t want to miss, Grapes in the Garden

ST. LOUIS - Raise a glass and taste more than 250 wines, both international and domestic, while enjoying live music and a beautiful spring evening at Grapes in the Garden. 

There will be wine specialists from Schnucks available to answer questions and guide your sampling adventure.

Attendees receive a souvenir tasting glass and festival program highlighting the wines served. Adam Jaschek, Senior Events Coordinator joined FOX 2 to discuss the big discount on wine and beer for all event attendees.

Grapes in the Garden
6:00pm - 9:00pm Friday
Missouri Botanical Garden

