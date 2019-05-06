TKO: Game 7, What Else Can You Say

The Blues franchise has been around for more than half a century, but Tuesday's Game 7 with Dallas will be just the 7th time the Blues have hosted a Game 7.    We love to hype games like this, but maybe we don't need to.  TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion) weighs in.

