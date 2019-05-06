Walk to End Lupus on May 18th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

May is Lupus Awareness Month. Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect numerous organs inside the body as well as the skin and joints. It is currently incurable. So what are the symptoms, who is at risk, and what can you do once you have been diagnosed?

Dr. Alfred Kim with Washington University says "the initial symptoms tend to be relatively vague - joint pain, fatigue, a lot of times, people are sensitive to the sun.”

90% of Lupus patients are women. Those of minority tend to have higher rates of the disease.

The Lupus Foundation started in St Louis. Their Walk to End Lupus has been ongoing for over 30 years.

The Walk to End Lupus is Saturday, May 18th in Chesterfield, MO. To help raise awareness, wear purple on May 17th and post it to social media with the hashtag #POP or #PutOnPurple. To learn more about the Lupus Foundation or participate in their Walk to End Lupus, visit lupus.org/heartland.

