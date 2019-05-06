Win tickets to JONAS BROTHERS before they go on sale!

GRAMMY® nominated multiplatinum powerhouse trio–Jonas Brothers – are coming to Enterprise Center on Saturday, September 14th! The “Happiness Begins Tour” will feature special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw. FOX 2 wants you to win a pair of tickets before they go on sale. We’re giving away a pair of tickets EVERY DAY this week, plus one grand prize winner receiving the Best Seats in the House – a pair of VIP tickets!

Plus, follow us on Instagram for a bonus chance to win!

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10th at 10am

FOX 2 has a pre-sale Thursday, May 9th from 10am – 10pm

Password: FOX2

This marks the first headline tour for the Jonas Brothers in almost a decade. “We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again! To kick things off we’ve partnered with American Airlines and Mastercard to offer their cardholders special access and experiences throughout our tour. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!” – Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers have also partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform to ensure tickets get in to the hands of their fans, not scalpers or bots. Fans can register now through Monday, May 6th at 10pm ET HERE for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public from Wednesday, May 8th at 10am local time through Thursday, May 9th at 10pm local time. Additionally, TIDAL subscribers will also have access to an exclusive presale beginning Thursday, May 10th at 10am local time through 10pm local time. TIDAL members can find details for purchasing tickets on TIDAL.com/JonasBrothers or via the TIDAL mobile, web and desktop apps.

Hurry! Entries are due by Friday, May 10th at 1pm CST.

