A few severe storms possible through Wednesday evening

Posted 3:13 pm, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 04:01PM, May 7, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A frontal boundary draped across the region will act as a focus for more rounds of rain and thunderstorms through Thursday afternoon. Partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon with a spot shower or t-storm possible. Highs near 80°. Scattered rain & t-storms late this evening and overnight, which could impact the end of the Cardinals game and crowds leaving the Blues’ Game 7 against the Stars. Mild, overnight temperatures in the 60°s. On Wednesday, look for variable clouds and scattered rain & t-storms in the afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could become severe, capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. Highs in the low 80°s.

1″ to 2″ of additional rainfall is forecasted through Thursday….enough to possibly force a re-crest of local rivers this weekend into next week. Saturated agricultural & private levees may have isolated breaks needing quick response….stay up to date.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.