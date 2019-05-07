A few severe storms possible through Wednesday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A frontal boundary draped across the region will act as a focus for more rounds of rain and thunderstorms through Thursday afternoon. Partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon with a spot shower or t-storm possible. Highs near 80°. Scattered rain & t-storms late this evening and overnight, which could impact the end of the Cardinals game and crowds leaving the Blues’ Game 7 against the Stars. Mild, overnight temperatures in the 60°s. On Wednesday, look for variable clouds and scattered rain & t-storms in the afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could become severe, capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. Highs in the low 80°s.

1″ to 2″ of additional rainfall is forecasted through Thursday….enough to possibly force a re-crest of local rivers this weekend into next week. Saturated agricultural & private levees may have isolated breaks needing quick response….stay up to date.

A flash flood watch remains in effect in central MO thru Wed. night. Several rounds of thunderstorms are forecast to impact central MO with the greatest heavy rain potential tonight & again on Wed. afternoon and night. Be alert to the potential for flash flooding. #mowx pic.twitter.com/adxOGNS50X — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) May 7, 2019

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible through tonight. The risk of a few severe storms will continue Wednesday and Wednesday night. The primary threat with any of the severe storms will be damaging winds and large hail. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/VKR7hosbqH — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) May 7, 2019