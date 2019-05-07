A unique version of an ice cream split is all the rage in Jefferson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FESTUS, MO - You've heard of a banana split, but how about a pickle split. One Jefferson County shop is serving them up and the idea has gone viral.

Foodies are finding their way to Festus Missouri. That`s because of a totally unique dessert that is gaining in popularity.

“It was just something fun. It looked pretty. I took a picture of it and it got shared and we thought, `Oh it will go away.` It didn`t go away,” said Deanna Farrar, Owner Pine Mountain Country Coffee House, and Mercantile.

It all began when Pine Mountain Country Coffee House co-owner Deanna Farrar was a teenager and took a weird food combination dare that turned into a social media sensation.

The pickle split.

“It`s unexpectedly good. Going into it it`s very nerve-wracking. There`s so much stuff. You wouldn`t think it would taste the way it does but the pickle and ice cream mix together well,” said Miranda DeClue and Amiaya Cheek Isabelle Donaldson.

“It was a surprise. We saw it on the menu. We came for ice cream and saw banana split or pickle split and it was great’” said Josie Barton.

A Vlassic Kosher Dill Spear instead of the banana split. And if you`re put off by the sounds of the pickle split well, you`re going to have to dill with it. This pickle split is here to stay at this old mercantile building that takes you back in time.

“I originally told my husband I wanted it to look like the Walton`s like Ike`s store where everyone was coming in and interacting with one another like they were family,” said Deanna.