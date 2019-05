Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues fans filled Ballpark Village on Tuesday night for Game 7 of the St. Blues series with the Dallas Stars. The sports entertainment complex also shared a live feed showing Dallas Stars fans at a similar sports venue in Texas.

Fox 2/News 11’s Jeff Bernthal reported on the atmosphere at Ballpark Village as Blues fans hoped their team would advance to the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.