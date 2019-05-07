Blues, Stars Game 7 set for Tuesday at the Enterprise Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Let's Go Blues!

The St. Louis Blues struck early and often in a critical Game 6 against the Dallas Stars, meaning we'll have at least one Game 7 on our slate Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

The winner goes to the Western Conference Finals of the NHL playoffs.

St. Louisan Ben Bishop says he's good to go in goal for the stars after taking a hard shot to his collarbone in game six.

The blues have been better on the road than at home in the playoffs so Interim Head Coach Craig Berube says they'll treat it as a road game, like Sunday's win in Dallas.

The Blues and their fans hope it's lucky number seven for them.