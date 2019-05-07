× Brad Pitt responds to question about reuniting with Jennifer Aniston

It may be time to let it go.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been divorced since 2005 and have married (and divorced) other people since then.

But that hasn’t stopped the public’s fascination with them getting back together.

“Entertainment Tonight” shared a video of Pitt recently being questioned by a photographer as the actor strolled to his car in Los Angeles.

“I gotta ask you, everyone wants to know, are you and Jen getting back?” the photog asked Pitt.

“Oh my god,” Pitt said.

Seriously.

It all seems to be a thing of interest again since Pitt, 55, attended Aniston’s star-studded 50th birthday bash in February.

Pitt was recently declared single by the courts.

He and Angelina Jolie were granted a dissolution in status only of their marriage while they continue to hammer out a custody agreement for their kids Maddox, 16, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.

Jolie has sought sole custody, while Pitt has been seeking joint custody.

Court documents filed at the time of their split showed the pair separated on September 15, 2016, two years and one month after they married in August 2014 following a relationship of almost a decade.

Aniston split with actor Justin Theroux last year after more than two years of marriage.