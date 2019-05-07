Calhoun and Jersey Counties keep close watch on Nutwood Levee while sandbagging efforts continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY COUNTY, IL - Many People living in Calhoun and Jersey counties were worried Tuesday that the Nutwood Levee on the Illinois River may overtop and cause even more flooding than what the two communities are already dealing with.

Sandbagging efforts continued as people were seen placing the bags on both ends of the 13-mile-long levee.

The river doesn’t go down as fast as the Mississippi which expert, Rick DeVerger said, puts a lot of pressure on the levee.

“Right now, we have a groundhog hole I’m concerned about,” he explained. He went on to say that the rodents burrow into the levee which can cause the water to run through and breach.

“We are trying to get to a level that is above where the supposed crest is going to be just in case we get more rain,” said DeVerger.

Until then DeVerger said he and his community will continue to work tirelessly in an effort to help prevent their towns from getting more flood waters.

“It’s a close-knit neighborhood,” said DeVerger as he choked back tears.

“Tomorrow is a new day, we are going to do it again,” said Jordan Ohlendrof of Calhoun County.

