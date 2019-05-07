Celebrate Mother’s Day with Bailey’s Restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - David Bailey, Owner of Bailey's Restaurants is in the studio today to talk about some of their Mother's Day Brunch items.

Willow, Bailey's private event space in downtown St. Louis, will be hosting a Mother's Day event on Sunday, May 12.

The cost for adults is $38, for kids aged 5-12 it's $15 and kids aged 4 and under are free.

Moms who join will get a free mimosa on their special day.

You can expect a full brunch of french toast, biscuits and gravy, omelets, pastries, crepes, and smoked salmon.

For more information, visit: baileysrestaurants.com