CEO of Great Circle charged with child endangerment

WEBSTER GROVES, MO – The CEO of a children’s counseling center is accused of child endangerment.

Vincent Hillyer is the CEO of Great Circle in Webster Groves. Great Circle is a behavioral health service that aids families and children.

Hillyer is facing 6 felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child and attempted endangerment. The charges come on the heels of a state investigation at the facility.

Fox 2/News 11 has reached out to Great Circle to get Hillyer’s status at the center.

A spokesperson released the following statement:

Great Circle and the people who work here are fully committed to serving the behavioral health needs of nearly 45,000 children and families each year. Our top priority at all times is the health and well-being of those we exist to serve. Working with young clients who have acute behavioral health needs can often be difficult.

Today, we became aware of an investigation by the Webster Groves Police Department related to care provided in a small number of circumstances. While we remain confident in the therapeutic approach used in our facilities, as an organization, we will fully cooperate with all of those who are investigating this matter.

Given that this is an ongoing law enforcement investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time.