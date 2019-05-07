‘Come from Away’ opens May 14 at the Fox Theatre

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Come From Away will open at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on May 14.

The show will tell the true story of the 7,000 stranded passengers who were welcomed to a small town in Newfoundland after 9/11.

The town depicted in the show has a tradition where you are not an official Newfoundlander until you "kiss the cod."

Commander Gander visited us in  the studio to give our anchors a tutorial and a chance to "kiss the cod."

Come from Away will be at the Fox Theatre from May 14-26.

For more information, visit: www.FabulousFox.com

