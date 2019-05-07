× Dave Chappelle will receive Mark Twain Prize for comedy

Dave Chappelle is the next recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, given annually by the Kennedy Center.

“Dave is the embodiment of Mark Twain’s observation that ‘against the assault of humor, nothing can stand,’ ” Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said in a statement. “For three decades, Dave has challenged us to see hot-button issues from his entirely original yet relatable perspective.”

The comedian is best known for his standup comedy and his sketch series, “Chappelle’s Show.”

Last year’s honoree was Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Other winners have included Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, Lily Tomlin, and George Carlin.

Chappelle, who is from Washington, D.C., will receive the honor in a ceremony and gala performance October 27.

The program will air on PBS on January 6.

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN