Elderly couple speaks out after being scammed, police say there could be other victims

COLLINSVILLE, IL. - A man and woman are facing charges after police in Collinsville and Shiloh said they stole money from elderly people. Fox/News 11 spoke to one of the 80-year-old victims who live in Collinsville. She said the couple came to her front door and pretended they lived in the neighborhood and were selling cookbooks. She said the couple came in the home uninvited and pretended to be chatty neighbors, and took off with cash. She said the same incident happened to another woman who lives down the street.

Shiloh Police said they took a theft report from an elderly female on April 18th. The victim told police the suspects asked to come inside for a glass of water. Police said charges have been filed in the case against two suspects. They said Richard Ely, of Upland, California and Diana George of Lakewood, California are facing charges in the case.

Police told Fox 2/News 11 some of the victims not only had cash stolen but jewelry. They said there could be other victims out there. If you have information about the case or think you could have fallen victim, contact the police department for the city you live in.