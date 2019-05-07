Former Francis Howell North High School teacher charged with sexual contact with student

Posted 9:59 am, May 7, 2019

Matthew Howard

ST.CHARLES, Mo. – A former teacher at Francis Howell North High School was charged Tuesday with reportedly having sexual relations with a female student.

According to police,  29-year-old  Matthew Howard of St. Charles, is facing three counts of having sexual contact with a student.

The investigation revealed the incident happened in December of 2018 in the 1000 block of South 6th Street in St. Charles, Missouri.

Police have not released any additional information.

