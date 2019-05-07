Free Trip Tuesday – Take the Family to Springfield, MO!

Free Trip Tuesday to Springfield, MO

Brought to you by Webster Groves Subaru!

As the pulse of the Ozarks, Springfield, Missouri is rooted in the celebration of family, friends and life’s genuine moments. A regional hub with large city amenities and small town hospitality, our commitment is towards creating moments that make life big and full. With intriguing attractions, a diverse culinary scene, unique shopping and an ode to classic Americana heritage, Springfield is a destination you will enjoy while feeling right at home.

This incredible package for a family of four is valued over $1,300 and includes:



– 2 nights Best Western Rt 66 Rail Haven: For 75 years BEST WESTERN Route 66 Rail Haven has been welcoming international guests along Route 66. In fact the hotel is listed on the National List of Historic Places. This refurbished historic Motel is set in beautifully landscaped grounds and offer complimentary continental breakfast, outside pool, spa and Route 66 Pavilion

– 4 Passes to Fantastic Caverns: Experience America’s Ride-Thru Cave. A 55-minute guided tour follows an ancient underground riverbed filled with massive formations. The cave stays a comfortable 60° year-round

– $50 Bambino’s Gift Card: Bambino’s offers casual dining, great food and a friendly staff. The menu features pastas, paninis, and more

–4 Box Seats to a Springfield Cardinals Game: The Springfield Cardinals are the Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Since coming to the city in 2005, the redbirds have captured the hearts of Springfieldians and visitors alike.

–4 Passes to Wonders of Wildlife: Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium consists of an all-new 1.5-million-gallon aquarium adventure showcasing 35,000 live fish, mammals, reptiles and birds, and immersive wildlife galleries that bring visitors eye-to-eye with the greatest collection of record-setting game animals ever assembled. Located adjacent to Bass Pro Shops National Headquarters in Springfield, Missouri, the 350,000-square foot experience celebrates people who hunt, fish, and act as stewards of the land and water

– Family 4 Pack to Incredible Pizza: Incredible Pizza offers an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet that is full of variety, more than the pizza and pasta their name might imply. Other offerings include chicken pot pie, pasta bar, chicken nuggets, a hot dog bar and a taco/nacho bar. They also offer gluten-free pizza, healthy pizza options and full salad and dessert bars. After enjoying their buffet enter the world famous Fair Grounds and play over 100 arcade and carnival style games. In addition, they offer a variety of attractions that the family will love, including: go-karts, laser tag, bumper cars, Springtown Trampoline Park, mini-bowling, XD Theatre and tilt-a-whirl ride.

– $50 to Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar: At Big Whiskey’s, we pride ourselves on serving only the best food and drinks in a fun and comfortable atmosphere, while providing excellent service to all our guests

– 4 Tickets for 37 North Expeditions ($75 each!): Join 37 North Expeditions for guided adventures as well as local events to learn more about what the Ozarks has to offer adventure seekers of all kinds!

– 4 Tickets to the Blue Room Comedy Club: Blue Room Comedy Club hosts the best open mic in the Ozarks! Aspiring comics, both seasoned and new can sign up to try and keep the crowd laughing.

– PLUS, $200 gift card from Webster Groves Subaru!

Hurry! Entries are due by Tuesday, May 14th at 9am CST!

