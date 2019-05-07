Free Trip Tuesdays: Lake of the Ozarks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Lake of the Ozarks is a favorite destination for families who want to swim, shop, golf and more.

This week, Fred Dehner joins us to talk about the family-friendly trip.

Four passes to the Jolly Mon Indoor Waterark at Margarittavillie Lake are up for grabs. Along with two certificates for four at JB's Boathouse, a certificate for a round of golf, admission to Big Surf Waterpark, a tour at Bridal Cave and a $200.00 Visa gift card courtesy of Webster Groves Subaru.

Get registered by 9am on the contest page of Fox2now