Missouri legislator working to ensure future consolidation plans are voted on locally

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – St. Louis County Municipal Mayors went to Jefferson City Tuesday to thank state lawmakers for their help putting pressure on Better Together's consolidation plan.

Better Together pulled the plug on the proposal on Monday.

State Lawmakers are working on legislation that would derail an attempt to consolidate local governments without the local vote being the deciding factor.

There is an unusual bi-partisan agreement against the Better Together plan. The proposal has brought together Democrats and Republicans along with the cities and rural areas.

State lawmakers told Elliott Davis they're pushing forward with their legislation for fear Better Together could refile the consolidation measure.

One of the measures would call for passing a constitutional amendment that would require a vote of local residents to pass consolidation. If it passes the legislature it would go on the ballot for a statewide vote.

But time is running out, only two weeks are left in this session.