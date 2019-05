× Money Saver – $25 dollar gift certificates for only 4 bucks!

ST. LOUIS – Deals to get your more bang for your buck with dining out.

Today only, Restaurants.com is offering it’s $25 dollar gift certificates for $4 dollars when you enter a coupon code.

Simply search for the restaurants you like by city and zip code and choose the price and cuisine of your choice.

There are minimum purchase amounts when redeeming at some restaurants, so check the details before you purchase.

coupon code: sale