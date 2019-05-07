× Play Gloria: St. Louis Blues win 2OT Thriller to defeat Dallas and advance to Western Conference Finals

ST. LOUIS, MO- A playoff run for the St. Louis Blues that was unimaginable at best in January will continue on to the brink of the Stanley Cup Finals. Oakville native Pat Maroon scored the game-winning goal to propel the Blues past the Dallas Stars 2- 1 in Double Overtime Tuesday night at Enterprise Center, with St. Louis taking the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series 4-3.

Blues Defenseman Vince Dunn opened the scoring for St. Louis with a shot with 6:30 in the first period that may or may not have been tipped or redirected by Pat Maroon to get past Stars goalie Ben Bishop. Dallas answered two minutes later when Mats Zuccarelo took advantage of a loose puck in front of goalie Jordan Binnington. Bishop, the St. Louis native who went to school at Chaminade and later played for the Blues, turned away 52 shots on the night in a losing effort following Sunday’s performance in Dallas where he was felled by a Colton Parayko shot that helped open the floodgates for the Blues to win and force a game 7.

Binnington, in his first game 7 in the NHL, saved 29 shots. Fellow rookie Robert Thomas, had two assists.

The Blues now wait to learn their Western Conference Finals opponent, with the other semifinal matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche set to be decided by a game seven on Wednesday. St. Louis last reached the conference finals during the 2015-16 postseason, losing that series 4-2 to San Jose. The Blues would have a home-ice advantage over Colorado.

St. Louis reached the Stanley Cup Finals during the first three seasons in franchise history but has not returned since the 1969-70 postseason. Tuesday night’s win guarantees that the Enterprise Center crowd will hear a few more renditions of the national anthem from Charles Glenn, who announced he would retire from those duties at the end of the season.

The conference finals schedule has not been released.

Blues Defenseman Vince Dunn opened the scoring for St. Louis with a shot with 6:30 in the first period that may or may not have been tipped or redirected by Pat Maroon to get past Stars goalie Ben Bishop. Dallas answered two minutes later when Mats Zuccarelo took advantage of a loose puck in front of goalie Jordan Binnington.

The game was a triumphant return to St. Louis for Bishop, who went to school at Chaminade and later played for the Blues, turned away ____ shots on the night following Sunday’s performance in Dallas where he was felled by a Colton Parayko shot that helped open the floodgates for the Blues to win and force a game 7.

St. Louis reached the Stanley Cup Finals during the first three seasons in franchise history but has not returned since the 1969-70 postseason. Tuesday night’s loss also means the end of a pregame fixture at home games. Singer Charles Glenn had announced he would step away from his duties singing the national anthem at season’s end.