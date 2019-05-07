St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards presents nominees with medallions

The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (SLHSMTA) is celebrating outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre for the 2018-2019 school year.

The Award nominees were presented with commemorative medallions at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. The winners of Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Actress categories will travel to New York to compete in the National HS Musical Theatre Awards.

