Student proposal to ban daylight savings time in Illinois may see Senate committee

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois residents may never lose that hour of sleep for daylight saving time. A group of Carlinville students proposed banning the moving of the clocks by an hour on the second Sunday of March every year. They say the practice is a distraction and annoyance.

The seniors in the civics class that came up with the idea will present their research before a Senate committee when the legislation advances in Springfield. The students are: Andrew DeNeve, Tyler Behme, Travis Osborn, Tristen Burns and Tucker Green.

All seniors are required to take his course and complete a civics action plan. They must pick an issue for which they want to advocate, write up a proposal, then dig into the policy and figure out who they need to meet with to make their case and effect change. They also have to run a public relations campaign for their issue on Twitter and record a public service announcement.