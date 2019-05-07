Tim’s Travles: We bleed blue! Gear up for the Blues game with Hats-N-Stuff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - If you’ve got your game ticket, the only thing left is deciding what to wear.

Whether you need a jersey, T-shirt, traditional baseball cap or the elaborate foam replica that sits atop your head Hats -N- Stuff has got you covered from head to toe.

Hats-N-Stuff is a locally-owned company that has been in business since 1995 with three locations Delmar Loop, Westport Plaza, and Soulard Farmers.

Tim Ezell was live in Westport Plaza cheering on the Blues to victory in style!