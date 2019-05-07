Travel tips for packing efficiently

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Maggie Mee, Head of Merchandising at Trunk Club, is here to help you plan your next adventure.

Recently, Trunk Club surveyed American travelers and found that a quarter of every suitcase goes untouched. Not only this, but two out of every five travelers have to purchase extra items while on vacation.

One of the biggest, most important parts about taking a trip is making sure that you pack efficiently. Mee is here with some tips for packing, including planning your outfits with your activities. Mee also says that less is more, so you can consolidate different looks in only a few pieces of clothing.

